When Is The Barcelona Galatasaray Match And What Time Is It?

Barcelona Galatasaray match will be the scene of an exciting match in the UEFA Europa League. As part of the Round of 16 fight, Galatasaray will be a guest of Barcelona tonight. Galatasaray, which has faced Barcelona 8 times before, was victorious once in these encounters.

Barcelona, ​​on the other hand, won 5 matches against our Galatasaray representative. All eyes are now on the match that will be played tonight. So, when is the Barcelona Galatasaray match? What time is the Barcelona Galatasaray match? Here is the eagerly awaited Barcelona-Galatasaray match, the first 11 squad and live broadcast information.

FIRST 11’S

Barcelona : Ter Stegen, Dest, Araujo, Eric Garcia, Alba, Nico, De Jong, Pedri, Traore, Depay, Torres

Galatasaray : Pena, Boey, Nelsson, Marcao, Van Aanholt, Taylan, Berkan, Feghouli, Babel, Kerem, Mostafa

WHEN IS THE BARCELONA GALATASARAY MATCH, WHAT TIME IS IT?

Within The Scope Of The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 struggle, Barcelona will host our representative Galatasaray. The match, which will be played on Thursday, March 10 at 23.00.(GMT+03:00)

HOW TO WATCH

Date: Thursday, Mar. 10 | Time: 3 p.m. ET, 8 pm GMT, GMT+03:00

Location: Camp Nou — Barcelona, Spain

Live stream: Paramount+

TORRENT: WE NEED TO BE PERFECT

Galatasaray Coach Domenec Torrent said: “Barcelona is in great shape. We need to be flawless. We have to give our best. We should not play our best game in 90 minutes and not position.”

Galatasaray will face Barcelona on the road today in the first match of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16. At the press conference held before the match, Galatasaray Technical Director Domenec Torrent made a statement. Stating that Barcelona has caught a good graphic lately, Torrent said, “Xavi’s Barcelona is in a good period. It’s not a secret, everyone knows. They may be in the best time of the year. It could have been better for them if they were in the Champions League.”

“ROTATION WILL NOT CHANGE THE QUALITY OF BARCELONA”

Reminding that Barcelona Coach Xavi will rotate the squad before today’s match, the experienced coach said, “Everyone knows that he has a very good team. We also rotate sometimes, but the players are not always at the same level. This will not change the quality of Barcelona. because the profiles won’t change. Pedri, Gavi, Nico… This is a great treasure for Barcelona. We need to make use of them a little more. Barcelona is transferring good players again in style. Quality players always come to Barcelona. They are at the Camp Nou when they have to play “They are becoming more aware of that responsibility. It was no surprise to me that these young players adapted to the system in a short time.”

“WE WILL MAKE SOME CHANGES”

Torrent stated that he will make changes in the squad according to the last game of İttifak Holding Konyaspor in the league. Of course we will intervene. We will play with a striker who has the same ability to score. 3 matches in 7 days were heavy for us. As a matter of fact, we are happy that the team is on a good track. We had a small problem in the Konyaspor match. We are in a difficult situation as a fixture, but we will overcome this situation. Time We need to. I see our current situation very well. We want to put our performance in the Konyaspor match to win,” he said.

“BARCELONA WILL CONTINUOUS ATTACK BUT WE WILL TAKE CAUTION”

Regarding his expectations ahead of today’s game, Domenec Torrent said:

“Barcelona is in great form. We need to be flawless. We have to give our best. We must play our best in 90 minutes and not position. We will have options. We know how to act when we have the ball. Barcelona “We know very well what to do both in defense and attack. Barcelona will attack constantly, but we will take precautions. We need to spend the last minutes very well. We are also aware of that.”

Stating that the Galatasaray team did not perform well this season and that they wanted to make the fans happy in the remaining weeks, Torrent said, “We are on a good track. We are away from the fall line. Galatasaray is a team that is used to being at the top. Where we should be is a problem for now, but we have to get out of this situation. We need to suffer no more suffering. I’m very happy with the players. The problem right now is we had bad luck in four games. It’s been a tough year. I think we’ll get through this when the players give themselves a little bit more. I understand you guys, we’re not having a good year. It’s good for the club and for the fans. “We want to make our fans happy,” he said.

On the other hand, the Spanish coach stated that Inaki Pena will be in the goal today.