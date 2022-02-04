When is Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee’s Soundtrack #1 released?

Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee will have a new adventure full of romance in their new drama ‘Soundtrack #1’, when will this upcoming production premiere?

Park Hyung Sik has conquered the hearts of millions of people around the world, this actor has appeared in various dramas and movies and in his works we can highlight some such as ‘Hwarang: The Beginning’, ‘Happiness’ or ‘The Heirs’, becoming into one of the most beloved actors in the industry.

On the other hand, Han So Hee took the senses of many fans with her debut in dramas, and in 2021 she had much more relevance with her participation in productions such as ‘Nevertheless’ and ‘My Name’, series that were very popular in Netflix.

So Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee are synonymous with quality in each series they are a part of and the new drama ‘Soundtrack #1’ surprised many fans of this type of production by announcing that its leads would be both actors.

Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee will have a beautiful romance in ‘Soundtrack #1’ which will tell the story of two friends who reveal their true feelings to each other when they have to live together; K-Drama fans can’t wait any longer for its premiere, when will it be?

WHEN IS THE PREMIERE OF SOUNDTRACK #1? PARK HYUNG SIK AND HAN SO HEE’S NEW DORAMA

Although the exact date has not yet been confirmed, it has been revealed that Soundtrack #1 will have its premiere in March, the first advances of this drama were through songs that are part of its soundtrack with photographs of the protagonists.

The countdown to see Soundtrack #1 has begun and with each new song, the public gets more excited for the premiere of this new drama.

WHERE WILL SOUNDTRACK #1 BE AVAILABLE?

Disney+ will be the platform in charge of launching the episodes of the drama ‘Soundtrack #1’, on this site and app the complete story of the new K-Drama will be available and its episodes will be released week by week through it.

Do you have everything ready to see Soundtrack #1? This upcoming drama is already generating great anticipation and we can’t wait any longer for its premiere.