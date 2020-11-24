When does filming begin on the Nick Fury SERIES?

Disney Plus and Marvel are preparing to launch a new series franchise but one of the most anticipated is the one focused on Nick Fury, what do we know so far?

Samuel L. Jackson will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as former SHIELD director Nick Fury.

As it is now, SHIELD is still dissolved within the Marvel Studios MCU and Nick Fury is technically a rogue agent acting alone. That is, of course, until an additional property confirms that you have actually started SWORD, the spatial equivalent of SHIELD.

Regardless, the character will play a major role in an upcoming Disney Plus series, one that may begin filming sooner than previously thought, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Does Nick Fury series have a release date?

According to the site, Murphy’s Multiverse, the Disney Plus series about Nick Fury is on the cards, and it appears to be produced with the next batch of Marvel Studios shows for the streaming platform.

The site suggests that the series will likely be filmed in mid-2021, sometime after Moon Knight and She-Hulk finally start shooting cameras in the early parts of next year.

After Samuel L. Jackson expressed his frustration in a diminishing role in the MCU, the actor sat down with Marvel Studios director Kevin Feige and discussed an expanded role. That talk led to an appearance in Captain Marvel, and it’s something that likely helped fuel the development of a Fury-centric series.

“Sam was a lot of fun at this roundtable that we talked about how he’s been missing for a while. He’s in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and then he’s not in Captain America: Civil War and he hasn’t been in multiple movies for a while. I remember that I met him two years ago and said, “I know it’s been a while, Sam. Here is our plan. 2019 is going to be the year of Fury, ” Feige said last summer.

“We walk him through the young two-eyed Fury in Captain Marvel, the only poignant image of him in Endgame, and seeing him in [Spider-Man]. And now it’s fun to see the entire Fury year.”

It has not yet been revealed whether the next series is actually a Fury show per se or the speculated SWORD series that could eventually lead to a Secret Invasion storyline around Captain Marvel 2.

The Fury series has not yet set a release date, but you can find more details of the show as they are revealed in Somagnews.

What are your predictions for the Nick Fury series? What other MCU characters do you hope to see get a Disney + series at one point or another?




