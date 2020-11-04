When do the polling stations close and where?

The US election is under way, but the sheer size of the country means it will be hours before the last urns are sealed. How long can you vote where?

The states on the east coast were the first to open the polling stations, the last polling stations in Alaska and the Aleutian Islands do not close until the early hours of the morning (CET). This is because of the many time zones into which the United States is divided.

Even some states span multiple time zones, so polling stations there close at different times. This is (partly) noted in the table with the note.

Election in the US

12:00 p.m. Indiana, Kentucky

1:00 am Florida (partly), Georgia, Indiana (partly), Kentucky (partly), South Carolina, Virginia, Vermont

1:30 am North Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia

2:00 a.m. Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida (partly), Illinois, Kansas (partly), Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan (partly), Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire (at the longest), New Jersey, North Dakota (partly ), Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota (partly), Tennessee, Texas (partly), Washington DC

2:30 a.m. Arkansas

3:00 a.m. Arizona, Colorado, Kansas (partly), Louisiana, Michigan (partly), Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota (partly), South Dakota (partly), Texas (partly), Wisconsin, Wyoming

4:00 a.m. Idaho (partly), Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oregon (partly), Utah

5:00 a.m. California, Idaho (partly), Oregon (partly), Washington

6:00 a.m. Alaska (partly), Hawaii, Aleutian Islands

7:00 a.m. Alaska (partly)



