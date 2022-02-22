When did BLACKPINK debut in Japan? His discography in the Japanese country

BLACKPINK has conquered the international public, but in addition to their albums and singles in Korean, these K-Pop idols also have their own discography in Japanese, but when did they debut in Japan?

These girls have reached different countries around the world with their music, being one of the most popular K-Pop girl groups. Their songs have given them great achievements and above all led them to captivate the fans who are now looking forward to their comeback.

BLACKPINK is a girl group that brings together artists born in different countries, but in addition, Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé have extensive language skills, which is not only demonstrated in their interviews and messages for BLINK, but also through their music.

Although the girl group’s debut in K-Pop occurred in August 2016, BLACKPINK officially debuted in Japan on August 30, 2017, that is, after a year of their arrival on the stage with their first singles.

HOW MANY JAPANESE ALBUMS DOES BLACKPINK HAVE AND WHAT ARE THEY?

BLACKPINK IN YOUR AREA

The album was released on December 5, 2018, it includes two CDs with 9 songs each, while the first one has the Japanese versions of BOOMBAYAH, WHISTLE, PLAYING WITH FIRE, STAY and more, the second one includes the same songs but in Korean. In addition, this release has a DVD with music videos and bonus material with live clips from BLACKPINK ARENA TOUR 2018.

Kill This Love

This record material was released on October 16, 2019, it compiles a total of 10 tracks, among which are Kill This Love, Don’t Know What To Do, Kick It, Hope Not and DDU-DU DDU-DU, all of them in both Korean and Japanese.

THE ALBUM Japan Version

This is BLACKPINK’s most recent Japanese album to date, being released on August 3, 2021. As you can probably imagine from the name of the record material, it brings together the same songs on its tracklist as the normal edition of THE ALBUM, only this Maybe most of them are in Japanese.

ALL BLACKPINK MUSIC RELEASES IN JAPANESE

In addition to the albums BLACKPINK IN YOUR AREA, Kill The Love and The ALBUM in its Japanese version, in the Japanese discography of YG Entertainment idols we also find the mini album BLACKPINK, the repackage Re: BLACKPINK and the single by DDU-DU DDU -DU.

Don’t leave Rex Nation, we recently told you what some of Rosé’s skills are outside of her work as an idol in BLACKPINK.