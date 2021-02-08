When could we see Michonne again in the series

The Walking Dead changed quite a bit over the course of season 10. While the biggest change of the season was whether the residents of Alexandria could defeat the remaining Whisperers, AMC viewers will always remember season ten as the season that saw the exit. by Michonne (played by Danai Gurira).

Michonne made the exit for her in the final episodes of season 10 after it was revealed that Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) was alive and well, somehow. This prompted her to go out into the wasteland and find other survivors, so she could find out where her partner had gone.

In the final scenes of The Walking Dead season 10, Michonne could be seen reuniting with a new larger group of survivors and going on a journey with them. However, since then, the residents of Alexandria have been left with some dramatic events.

When Michonne left the community, a true power vacuum emerged, leaving great players like Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), and even Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) yearning for control.

Michonne is arguably the most experienced warrior on The Walking Dead, as well as a great leader, so seeing her depart from her will have been a heavy blow. But could it be a good opportunity for residents to learn from her in her absence?

The absence of her (without a death involved) leaves the door open for a possible return. While there are no plans for Michonne to rejoin the main The Walking Dead, producer Scott Gimple has revealed that the character could return in upcoming Rick Grimes films.

The Walking Dead movies that will see Rick Grimes return have been hit by long delays due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, but Gimple said the overtime had brought some benefits.

It also seemed to suggest that Michonne’s role in the movies was substantial and could pave the way for a much larger story for her on The Walking Dead.