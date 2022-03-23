When can we see Labor Proposal on the Netflix Latin America platform

With Netflix’s announcement of the upcoming premiere of Labor Proposal (also known by its English title as A Business Proposal), K-Drama fans are at their best, in the face of the streaming giants’ race to produce and broadcast new and exciting premieres of the most diverse genres and for all ages. Fortunately, the year 2022 promises to bring exciting productions made by the best Korean talents in the entertainment industry to the screens.

Work Proposal also known as A Business Proposal, stars Ahn Hyo Seop (who has just participated in Lovers of the Red Sky, Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim 2 and Abyss) and Kim Se Jeong (remembered for her work Hunting for evil spirits and I Wanna Hear Your Song) who appear together for the first time on screen as a romantic couple, accompanied by a fabulous cast of well-known South Korean performers, including Kim Min Gyu (whose most recent performance was in Snowdrop for Disney+) and Seol In Ah (seen on screen in Mr. Queen and Record of Youth), as a secondary couple.

The story begins when Shin Ha Ri (Kim Se Jeong) poses as one of her millionaire friends on a blind date scheduled by the girl’s parents, her goal is to scare away a candidate with whom they want her. marry. However, things get complicated when she finds out that her date is her boss Kang Tae Moo (Ahn Hyo Seop). The only solution that occurs to him in the face of this problem is to pretend to be someone else, which further complicates things, causing the funniest, most romantic and complicated moments in fiction.

Labor Proposal (A Business Proposal) is broadcast within the borders of South Korea through the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) radio and television network, for the rest of the world formally through the Netflix platform or on some web pages unofficial known to fans of K-Dramas. With only 12 episodes, the debut of the long-awaited drama for its Asian audience and some countries took place on February 28, and with eight chapters already released on the air, its success has created great expectations in audiences from other regions that have not yet had the opportunity to see it.

While in those areas of the world that can see the K-Drama that is already in its exciting eighth episode, it is scheduled to end on April 4, 2022. As far as Latin America is concerned, although at first it was believed that Labor Proposal (A Business Proposal) would be seen on March 28, finally the Netflix server confirmed by publishing in its catalog of options that it can be seen from April 5 for the Spanish-speaking public, available in its original version with subtitles in Spanish or dubbed into our language.

Getting closer to its end, Labor Proposal has caused a lot of interest in the public who have not been able to enjoy it after recently registering higher and higher ratings, which is why it has become one of the most popular k-dramas. So far this year, its rating increases with each new chapter. According to Nielsen Korea, the March 15, 2022 episode garnered 10.1 percent viewers, a sky-high figure compared to the rest of the same-time programs on Monday and Tuesday at 10 p.m. KST. South Korean standard).