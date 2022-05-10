When can the Shiba coin grow? How much does Shiba cost?

Currently, there is uncertainty and, in fact, a decline in the cryptocurrency market. Along with all cryptocurrencies, we are seeing noticeable rollbacks of meme tokens. Let’s take a look at the latest situation and expectations regarding Shiba Inu (SHIB), one of the most popular meme tokens on the market…

How much is a Shiba coin worth?

At the time of writing, Shiba is trading at a price of 0.000016 dollars. SHIB, which has declined 3.8% in the last 24 hours, has experienced a decline of more than 20% in the last week and 32% in the last month.

It is worth noting that Shiba, which is the 15th largest cryptocurrency and the 2nd largest meme token with a market value of $1 billion, also sees an ATH level of $0.000088 and should achieve an increase of more than 80%. exceed this level.

When will the Shiba coin grow?

Analysts say the next 12 months are very important for Shiba. Because Shiba is engaged in very important developments, and it is stated that the price of SHIB will increase as these developments are implemented.

However, at the moment, it is worth noting that it is important for Bitcoin to rise above $40,000 again in order to see an upward movement in all altcoins, including SHIB.

In addition, the development of a metaverse Shiba and incineration processes can also affect the price. If these events continue to develop smoothly and there is a recovery in the market as a whole, the price of SHIB may rise above important levels again.

In addition, if the market continues its downward movement, the price of Shiba may continue to decline for some time. Therefore, there is uncertainty in Shiba, as well as in the entire market, at the moment.