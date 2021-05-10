When Calls The Heart: Series Is Renewed For Season 9

When Calls The Heart: The Hallmark Channel announced, last Sunday (9), the renewal of When Calls the Heart. The Canadian drama series will have a 9th season that will be released in 2022, still without a specific date.

The announcement was made by actress Erin Krakow, who plays the protagonist Elizabeth Thatcher on the show. In Brazil, the production is broadcast by Netflix, where you can check 6 of the 8 seasons.

The debut of the 8th season of When Calls the Heart registered an average audience of 3 million viewers in total, with approximately 397 thousand women between 25 and 54 years old. According to Nielsen, an audience research firm, the numbers made the production break records on cable TV.

In addition to Krakow, the cast includes actors and actresses such as Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Paul Greene, Andrea Brooks, Chris McNally and Kevin McGarry.

Based on a series of books called “Canadian West” by author Janette Oke, When Calls the Heart tells the story of Professor Thatcher on her journey as a teacher in a new city. Single mother and widow, she receives support from her new family, while dealing with new candidates for suitors.