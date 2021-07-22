When Calls The Heart: Season 9 Of The Series Is Now In Production

When Calls The Heart: The Hope Valley hills are in turmoil. When Calls the Heart star, who is also the series’ executive producer, Erin Krakow, has confirmed that shooting for Season 9 is beginning. The Canadian series, based on the Canadian West series of books by writer Janette Oke, is the longest running in the country. In Brazil, so far, six seasons of the series are available on Netflix.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be back on set with the amazing cast and crew. There are so many more stories to tell this season, and thanks to the talented writing team, there will be more drama, adventure and romance, and we can’t wait for our fans to see what Hope Valley has to offer,” the actress told TV Fanatic. .

ATTENTION: SPOILERS AHEAD. DO NOT READ FURTHER FROM THIS POINT IF YOU HAVE NOT SEEN ALL SEASONS OF THE SERIES!

After protagonist Elizabeth Thatcher (Krakow) finally chooses her next big love, Lucas (Chris McNally), fans are excited to see what happens to the couple. It will also be answered what the future holds for Nathan (Kevin McGarry), Elizabeth’s other suitor. The plot of Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) and Lee (Kavan Smith) should also bring news, with her directing the local newspaper and he running for mayor of the city.

The final episode of season 8 of When Calls the Heart was rated the most watched by families (2.9 million) and among the total viewers (3.6 million) in Canada. 2.4 million women over the age of 18 are among this audience. With its 12 episodes, the season reached 9.5 million total unduplicated viewers.

The next 12 episodes in production do not yet have a confirmed release date. Watch My Series to find out first when Season 9 of When Calls The Heart opens.