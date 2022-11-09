When Blake Lively Told How “Deadpool” Ryan Reynolds Tortured Her During a Plane Flight

True love is when two people can say anything to each other without fear of condemnation. Therefore, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of the best couples in Hollywood. These two openly pull each other’s legs and make fun of each other. At the same time, they also love each other. However, did you know that Reynolds’ Deadpool literally tortured Lively during the flight? Well, she once openly talked about it.

Deadpool, as you all know, is a 2016 American superhero film based on the Marvel comics character of the same name. The film is a spin-off of the X-Men film series and the eighth installment overall. Now comes the third part of the film starring Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Although everyone is excited about it now, Blake talked about how the film tormented her.

Ryan Reynolds Upset Blake Lively with His Deadpool Movie

The Marvel cinematic universe has a cult following that literally worships these characters. But the Green Lantern actress has a different approach to this. When the film was released in 2016, the “Simple Service” actress appeared on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon,” where she talked about how the film was almost everywhere she went.

She told how she once traveled with her daughter James on a plane. On every screen, she and James could see Ryan in the role of Deadpool with another actress in the funniest way. She supports her husband, but the funny pose annoyed her a little, since all she could see was Ryan’s “sex montage” with another woman.

Moreover, her daughter thought that her father was communicating with her via FaceTime. So she waved to him, but Dad didn’t wave back. Interestingly, she described what a cool and unusual form of torture it was! Watching her husband eat mashed potatoes out of his ass is not the coolest holiday adventure at all.

Yes, it was a scene from a movie, but it tortured Lively for 14 hours of flight. Have you seen the movie yet? Because Reynolds will be back with another Hugh Jackman movie in 2024. In the meantime, stream the movie here and tell us if you liked it and if it tormented you like Lively. Feel free to share your opinion about the film in the comment box below.