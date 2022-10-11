When Billie Eilish admitted that she wore her own Amazon wig after becoming a blonde

Billie Eilish is not only a great singer, but also an artist. The singer has experience working with different styles for many years. But one of the most remarkable was, perhaps, her green-black hair, which perfectly complemented her bluish-gray eyes. She is currently one of the biggest and youngest pop music icons.

The twenty-year-old is one of the youngest to have received seven Grammy Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, as well as several Billboard Music Awards, Brit Awards, two Teen Choice Awards, four Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, and the list goes on. The artist practically grew up in front of the media, and along with this her sense of style changed. But the young glory once did something that left people in a split.

Billie Eilish once found her own wig

Billie may have already entered adulthood, but the actress remained true to her original style. On “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the actress was asked to refute rumors about her hair. Colbert asked: “When was the last time you were here on the show, did you really wear a wig?” The answer to which the owner left in Aha! moment.

The young actress admitted that her hair has been blonde for a long time. Apparently, the actress bought a wig online and paired it with her bucket hat, which further helped hide the appearance that it was a wig.

The answer only raised more questions from the host of the night show, and he asked even more how she found a wig that helped her look like herself. The award-winning singer admitted that since she became blonde, she couldn’t be repainted to keep her hair healthy. This led to the quick addition of “Billie Eilish’s Halloween wig” to her Amazon shopping account.