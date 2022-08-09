When Arnold Schwarzenegger turns 75, the actor reflects on the advice of his father, who stuck with him

Having been in Hollywood for more than five decades, Arnold Schwarzenegger has repeatedly reached the top of the stage. But he has reached another milestone, more personal – his 75th birthday. While many celebrities were just celebrating the achievement of a significant day, Schwarzenegger was thinking about the world around him. As his birthday approached, the screen legend reflected on the advice of his father, who stayed with him.

Before turning 75, the legend of the militants decided to set goals for himself. Having achieved many achievements during decades of being in the spotlight, the goals for this significant year were ambitious and justified. Two goals stood out in the newsletter of his official website among the rest for their simple and pleasant purpose. This year Schwarzenegger wanted to be kinder and promote good deeds to celebrate his momentous year.

One of the ways the Terminator star wanted to achieve this was to do only useful things. Speaking about the economy, Arnold Schwarzenegger pointed out that Blockbuster does not buy a young Netflix, as an example, not to live in the past, but to find its purpose even during downtime. He took a snapshot of the negativity generated by social media and entertainment to make money, before pointing out how a quote from his late father helped him find his real purpose. According to him:

My dad always said: “Be useful, Arnold.” When I was little, I listened, but it didn’t mean as much as it does now. 75 years of life have taught me that it means everything. As soon as I realized that I was getting more pleasure from training Special Olympics athletes than from lifting trophies, and I liked spending time with children in extracurricular programs more than walking the red carpet, everything clicked. Being useful gives us all a purpose.

Arnold Schwarzenegger believed that using one’s goal went beyond the workplace. He even pushed fans to self-improvement through personal activities. The action star offered to ask, “How can I help?” Not “How can I hurt?”

Spreading kindness is his main goal, as Schwarzenegger mentioned a time when he served as a motivator for several users on Reddit. His motivational words had such an impact that users eventually started doing it for each other without his help. The “True Lies” actor mentioned that social media has made users antisocial before asking fans to take a step back before posting anything negative online. After talking about fighting online negativity, the Hollywood icon implored subscribers to spread kindness, thinking about whether they were exacerbating online toxicity. As he put it:

I want us to realize that real strength comes from kindness. Every day I see examples on the Internet of people saying things to other people that they would never say to a living person. Social media was supposed to unite us all. This definitely didn’t happen. It’s easy to blame Facebook and Twitter, but it’s harder to look in the mirror. The algorithm can show you things that reveal the worst in you, but in fact it cannot reveal the worst without your participation. There’s a moment when you can choose how to react, and too many of us are blowing right during that short span of time, beating off thumbs to dunk our imaginary enemies.

To promote good deeds, the 75-year-old actor asked followers to do everything possible to be useful to others, including carrying someone’s groceries, helping homeless animals or reading to children. He even suggested that they take care of their health so that they stay with their families longer. Then Schwarzenegger reminded readers that an act does not have to be grandiose, but should have a great impact on someone’s life.

Promoting kindness for his 75th birthday seemed a little laudable task. I hope the fans will see his good deeds, very similar to the cute gestures of Rock. Little gestures seemed to be on the table when he received a sweet birthday present from Chris Pratt’s son-in-law in the form of cigars.

This break was necessary after a busy year that Arnold Schwarzenegger had. He is currently filming a new series for Netflix with stars from Agents of Shield. and “The Office” as his fellow actors as a sequel to “Twin Triplets” with Danny DeVito is currently on hold following the death of director Ivan Reitman earlier this year. While there isn’t much news on the Schwarzenegger front for 2022, there will be a few upcoming films in the rest of the year.