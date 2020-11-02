When are the US elections? Who is ahead in the polls?

The countdown has begun for the United States (USA) elections. It is wondered when and at what time the 2020 elections, when Donald Trump and Joe Biden will compete for the US presidency. So who is ahead in the Polls? Trump or Biden? Details on the 2020 US elections …

When and what time will the presidential election between the Republican Party candidate Donald Trump and the Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden in the United States? Here is the date of the 2020 US Presidential Election.

WHEN AND WHEN WILL THE US ELECTION RESULTS BE ANNOUNCED?

Presidential and congressional elections in the USA will be held on 3 November. On the same day, votes will be cast for the entire 435-seat House of Representatives.

the United States four years will be the name of a particular presidential election results on November 3, Tuesday Turkey time will be announced the night of Wednesday, November 4. However, due to the corona virus, it may take a long time to announce the election results, as there is also the opportunity to vote by mail in the elections.

WHO IS AHEAD IN THE SURVEYS?

8 days before the presidential elections to be held in the USA on November 3, it appears 7.9 points ahead of former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his rival current President Republican Donald Trump in national polls.

SELECTION WORKS OF TRUMP AND BIDEN CONTINUE

US President Donald Trump held 4 rallies in Pennsylvania, one of the critical states with 3 days remaining, while his Democrat opponent Joe Biden met with his supporters in Michigan.

In the USA, where the countdown for the presidential elections to be held on November 3 continues, President Trump continues with heavy election traffic.

Trump, who organized the election rally in 4 different cities in Pennsylvania, one of the most critical states of the elections, first addressed his supporters in Newtown.

Trump, who is predominantly loaded on his Democratic rival Joe Biden, suggested that Biden’s economic policies would result in the layoffs of millions.

Defending that he was very successful in combating the economy and the new type of coronavirus (Kovid-19) epidemic, Trump asked voters to give him 4 more years for the country’s administration.

Trump, who will attend the rally in the city of Reading at his next stop, will then address his supporters at election rallies in Butler and Monttoursville.

Trump is expected to hold 5 separate election rallies in the states of Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida in Sunday’s calendar.

The countdown has begun for the United States (USA) elections. It is wondered when and at what time the 2020 elections, when Donald Trump and Joe Biden will compete for the US presidency. So who is ahead in the Polls? Trump or Biden? Details on the 2020 US elections …

On the other hand, Democratic candidate Joe Biden, who appeared in front of Trump in the polls, participated in the joint event in Michigan, another critical state, with former US President Barack Obama.

It has been announced that Biden, who will continue his election studies in Pennsylvania, will be in his hometown Delaware on November 3.



