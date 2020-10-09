When and where to see Map Of The Soul ON: E

BTS will give a show under the name Map Of The Soul ON: E, we will tell you all about the concert online, buying tickets and how you can watch the event.

Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V and RM will meet their fans from all over the world thanks to the concert the line that BTS will offer very soon. The show includes a live show and an exhibition created for the most loyal fans of the group, but there are many details that you must know to enjoy them.

If you want to have an amazing time with idols, Map Of The Soul ON: E is the best idea for you. This is a very similar event to BANG BANG CON, as these guys will meet their fans for two days in a row to show them a series of musical performances and big surprises.

Dynamite performers have conquered the K-Pop industry, but it’s been a while since they came across ARMY, so this online concert comes at an ideal time to cheer on their fans.

CONCERT MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E

The idols from Big Hit Entertainment will be giving a show that will take place in South Korea but will be broadcast live to many parts of the world, so all fans can enjoy it from the comfort of their home.

Although initially it had been decided that a group of people could go directly to the event, that idea was canceled in order to take care of the health of the attendees, the staff and the singers in the face of the difficult situation that the world faces.

WHAT IS THE BTS EXHIBITION ABOUT?

Big Hit Entertainment turned to technology to show BTS fans great surprises, in addition to the musical show, you can enjoy a virtual space created in 3D where you will find content related to your favorite K-Pop artists.

DATES AND TIMES FOR THE ONLINE CONCERT

The event will take place on October 10 and 11, however, the schedule will depend on the geographical area where you are located at the time of the transmission of Map Of The Soul ON: E.

October 10th

3:00 AM Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua.

4:00 AM Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Peru, Ecuador.

5:00 AM Bolivia, Venezuela, Flag of Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Cuba.

6:00 AM Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile.

11:00 AM Spain

October 11th

12:00 AM Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua.

1:00 AM Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Peru, Ecuador.

2:00 AM Bolivia, Venezuela, Flag of Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Cuba.

3:00 AM Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile.

8:00 AM Spain

WHERE CAN I SEE MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E?

The concert will be broadcast through Weverse and it is within this same platform that you can buy the tickets that give you access to the BTS boys’ event.

Ticket prices vary depending on the modality in which you want to purchase it, since there are several packages according to the benefits you want.

The ticket for a concert day costs around 42 dollars, almost 900 Mexican pesos. But if you want to see a concert day and enjoy the exhibition, the price goes up to $ 52, just over 1100 Mexican pesos.

Enjoying the two concerts has the cost of approximately 76 dollars, around 1600 pesos. But if in addition to the two shows you want to see the exhibition, you will have to pay a little more than 1800 Mexican pesos.

Likewise, you can only see the exhibition paying only 13 dollars, that is, around 280 Mexican pesos.

Because not all ARMYs can pay for their access to the show, some fans have commented that they will stream the show through their social media and other platforms.

