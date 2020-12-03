When and how to vote for The Game Awards 2020?

We explain in simple steps how to participate in the popular vote of The Game Awards and thus choose our game of the year 2020. Dates and nominees.

The Game Awards 2020 is about to take place. The most massive and digital edition in the history of the event will take place this December 10, a night from which we hope to know the best games of the year according to this contest, which is not official but is the one with the greatest media coverage. . We already know all the nominees.

The 2020 TGA will be online and will offer several dozen prizes, including the GOTY. For its part, the community of players contributes with their votes in the election of the Players Voice award.

Date and how to watch The Game Awards 2020 live

The date of celebration of The Game Awards 2020 is during the night of Thursday, December 10, 2020; on the night from Thursday to Friday the 11th. The time is to be determined, but the most certain is that —as every year—, in Spain it is already 01:00 or 02:00 in the morning of Friday, if at all. respects the same schedule of past editions. The broadcast can be followed live on Twitch and will have participation from Los Angeles, Tokyo and London; It will be then when we know who is the Game of the Year (Game of the Year) between Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, Hades, Doom Eternal, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and The Last of Us Part 2.

How to vote in The Game Awards 2020 for the GOTY

The public voting in The Game Awards 2020 is divided into three rounds: December 2 (30 candidates of which we have to vote 10); December 4 (10 candidates of which we must vote 5) and December 6 (5 nominees of which we must vote 1 game). So, until next December 4, we still have time to participate in the first selection of 30 video games. The steps are very simple.



