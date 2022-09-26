When 17-year-old Millie Bobby Brown shared the prestigious award with Billie Eilish

Millie Bobby Brown and Billy Eilish managed to conquer such a vast industry at a young age. There is no one in the acting industry who would do it like the starlet of the TV series “Very Strange Things“. Thriller, science fiction, mystery, comedy, in any genre you will definitely find a masterpiece with the participation of an actress. It’s the same with Billy Ailish, whose first single was a commercial success in its own right. After the release of Ocean Eyes in 2015, Eilish was just climbing the ladder of success.

For her phenomenal performance, Millie has received various awards, the most striking of which is the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Role in a Drama Series. And we need to tell you about Billy? At 20, the Bad Guy singer already has seven Grammy Awards and one Oscar. So it was truly a dazzling sight when the two of them received a prestigious award.

Millie Bobby Brown and Billy Eilish shared the honorary award

In addition to the huge talent and success, another thing that connects Billy Ailish and Millie Bobby Brown is that they are incredibly outspoken. The two of them are described as wise and mature for their age.

Maybe fearlessness is associated with a young age, but both Billy and Millie openly spoke out on many important issues. One of them is animal rights. The star of “Very Strange Things” on Netflix has a skin care line that does not contain animal products, and it is also not tested on animals.

The actress also spoke openly about her love for whales. As for Eilish, the young singer has been one of the loudest voices against animal cruelty on the internet. She wrote about the heartbreaking tragedy of minks who were killed because of slippers and eyelashes.

Billie Eilish has been a outspoken vegan for 7 years! The star spoke about her passion for animal rights during her recent Vogue interview. Head here for more on the interview 👉 https://t.co/5SmK2GQQAd pic.twitter.com/2LNPXCtjQw — Plant Based News (@PlantBasedNews) July 4, 2021

The Oscar winner has further raised awareness of sheep wool mutation. So it didn’t come as a shock when Brown and Eilish were honored along with Juan Pablo Di Pace at the 14th annual PETA Libby Awards.

Eilish was awarded the “Best Animal Voice” award for her online activism, and Brown received the Best Side Hustle for Animals award for her brand of cruelty-free skin care products called Florence by Mills.

Currently, Eilish has just completed her “Happier Than Ever” world tour, and Brown is preparing for the release of her detective detective film “Enola Holmes 2” on Netflix.