WhatsApp’s next: Turn off videos before sending

Streak of new functions that WhatsApp has in place to continue being the number 1 messaging app, without a doubt. And it is that, after releasing in the official version the novelty of the Temporary / Disappearing Messages, and in WhatsApp Beta the new Advanced Wallpapers -which allow you to put wallpapers to the user’s taste and also customize them-, the application has shown its next step: Mute videos.

Send videos silenced by WhatsApp

According to the experts at WABetaInfo, WhatsApp works on a function that allows you to silence videos before sending them to other contacts, or uploading them to your WhatsApp States. The tool has been seen in a screenshot in which we see the typical option that comes out of trimming a video before sending it via WhatsApp, now with a new icon to silence the video.

The feature has just arrived in the latest version of WhatsApp Beta for Android, so it is not known when it will be available in the official version of the application.

Read later / archived chats

As we have already mentioned before, WhatsApp is also working on a new function called Read Later, an improved version of “Archived Chats” that includes vacation mode, to keep all archived chats in the archive and that they do not appear again in the top of your conversation list, even when new messages arrive.

But there is more: when a chat is in your ‘Read later’ section, “you will not receive notifications from it.” And like the previous one, at the moment it is a function in testing, although if it is already in WhatsApp Beta, it should not take too long .



