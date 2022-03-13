WhatsApp’s Hidden Menu On Its Icon And How To Activate It

WhatsApp: Apps today have so many features that it’s easy to overlook many of them. And WhatsApp is no exception, as it has several tools and shortcuts that you can access within the app and even outside of it, without having to enter WhatsApp.

The hidden menu of WhatsApp

Did you know that you have several shortcuts implemented directly on the application icon? When you make a long press on the icon of an application on the screen of your mobile, tools such as uninstall, access a widget that that application has, etc, usually appear, depending on whether you use Android or iOS.

If you use Android

If your mobile OS is Android, pressing and holding the WhatsApp icon will show you:

The WhatsApp camera shortcut icon

Shortcuts to the chats the last four contacts with whom you have interacted

Direct access to the camera allows you to access the WhatsApp camera function without having to activate it from a chat, and take a quick photo and send it to the chat of your choice.

If you use iOS

If your mobile OS is iOS, pressing and holding the WhatsApp icon will show you:

my QR code

Camera

new chat

Look for

As you can see, the number of actions is greater than in Android. Using WhatsApp on an iPhone opens a menu where we can access not only the quick camera, but also the QR code so that someone can add us as a contact by scanning the QR. Also customize the chat of a contact or group to access directly, or activate the search.