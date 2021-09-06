WhatsApp Works on iOS Conversation Design Change

WhatsApp: Last Saturday (4), the portal specializing in WhatsApp tests and updates, WABetaInfo, revealed that the social network is working on an aesthetic change in the “balloons” of conversation on iOS devices.

According to the website, the redesign is still being developed and will be made available in an update to the beta version of the app — which does not yet have a specific date for release. Check out a direct comparison between the current interface and the new look below.

As can be seen, the changes are subtle and the new conversation bubble is slightly larger, giving breath to the written content. Also, the edges are more rounded and the color tone has been slightly altered.

Now available in tests on Android

This update is not unexpected as a similar change happened with beta 2.21.13.2 on Android devices in June, along with the removal of lines to separate different conversations. The Google system version is also testing new interface colors.

It is noteworthy that the app is also working on the “reactions” feature for messages, as well as other news that should arrive soon.