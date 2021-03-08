WhatsApp will stop working on iPhone 4s soon

WhatsApp messenger is crashing on some old iPhone models. The new Beta update on the Apple device application has ended support for one of the company’s operating system versions, meaning that soon it will no longer be possible to access messages and chat from these smartphones.

According to the WABetaInfo website, iOS 9 devices will no longer be able to run the chat app. This includes two popular generations of the smartphone: the iPhone 4 and the iPhone 4s, launched in 2010 and 2011, respectively. Both did not receive the update for iOS 10 and are already considered obsolete by the brand, and are no longer manufactured or sold through official channels.

Released last Friday (5), the beta version 2.21.50.11 is the one that makes the change of support on the platform, which means that devices with the stable version of the messenger have not yet been affected by the change. However, the update is now just a matter of time. For further clarification, you can consult the WhatsApp help center and check the supported operating systems.