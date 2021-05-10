WhatsApp Will Reduce Resources of Those Who Do Not Accept New Terms

WhatsApp has already postponed the changes in privacy terms due to the poor reception of the community and confirmed that it will not exclude accounts from those who refuse to accept the new data collection rules in the messenger.

However, the app will still restrict the functionality of users who ignore messages about updating the company’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. In a recent post in the question and answer center, the application detailed what will happen to this group of users.

Little by little

“You won’t be able to access your conversation list, but you will still be able to answer voice and video calls. If you already receive WhatsApp notifications, you can touch them to read and reply to messages and to return missed voice and video calls. After a few weeks of limited use of the features, you will no longer be able to receive calls or notifications, and WhatsApp will no longer send messages and calls to your cell phone, “says the statement.

In short, the person who does not agree with the times will gradually lose access to a number of features and have very limited functions, to the point of making the app almost unusable.