WhatsApp Will Not Restrict Accounts That Have Rejected Terms of Service

WhatsApp listened to the public — in addition to various law enforcement agencies — and will allow the use of the app for users who do not accept the app’s new Terms of Service. According to WABetaInfo, mandatory approval of the new rules will become optional in a future update.

After the controversy earlier this year about the obligation to accept the Terms of Service under the “penalty” of having reduced resources, WhatsApp has spent the last few months reviewing the situation and will soon make the announcement making it official that acceptance will be optional.

So what has changed?

Acceptance will be optional for common users and should arrive in future WhatsApp updates, as per the information. However, when chatting with a business account that uses Facebook’s cloud providers, you will not be able to send a message without accepting the terms. See below the announcement that will appear on the screen:

The Terms must be submitted and revised when the user attempts to send a message to a “special” business account. The news should arrive in a new update on WhatsApp Beta for Android and iOS.

remember the case

In January 2021, WhatsApp announced that it would block accounts that did not accept sharing personal data with Facebook — which acquired the company in 2014. In May, with the ad’s poor reception, the chat app said it would not delete, but would restrict some features of commercial accounts that did not adhere to the new terms.

In June, however, the company reassessed the situation and said it will not reduce resources from these accounts, in compliance with Brazil’s National Data Protection Authority (ANPD). However, it was unclear whether the people who accepted the terms could back out of the choice.