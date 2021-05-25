WhatsApp Will Not Limit Functions in India, Country With More Users

WhatsApp will no longer limit the functions of users who do not accept the messenger’s new privacy terms, at least in India. The information is from the Reuters news agency.

The local government contacted Facebook, which owns the app, and even threatened to sue the platform if it actually hurt the community. India is the world’s largest WhatsApp market, with more than 500 million users.

“We responded to the letter from the government of India and assured them that user privacy remains our top priority. We will not limit the functionality of how WhatsApp works in the coming weeks. Instead, we will continue to remind users from time to time about the update, “says the statement.

Worldwide protests

The original deadline for the entire community to accept the updated terms was May 15, but the app extended the period in some regions so that messenger functions could be removed from those who did not agree with company policy. Whoever does not agree to share more data with Facebook, should gradually lose resources such as calls and notifications, leaving the service almost unusable.

The German government has already taken similar measures, while in Brazil the complaints came from Procon-SP.