WhatsApp Will No Longer Work on iPhone SE and Old Androids

WhatsApp will stop working on dozens of cell phone models as of November 1st. Most of them run older versions of Android, but some iPhones may also run out of the app.

According to the messenger, the platform will no longer be compatible with Android 4.0.4 and iOS 9 on this date. The company’s recommendation is to change the device for one that will run Android 4.1 and later versions or iOS 10 and its following updates.

Some devices with the operating system KaiOS 2.5.1 and later versions also run the messenger. Remember that the transfer of conversation history between different platforms is limited to some devices, but there is the option to export it by email.

Cell phones that will be without WhatsApp

As of November 1st, WhatsApp will no longer work on mobile phones such as:

LG

Lucid 2

Optimus F7

Optimus F5

Optimus L3 II Dual

Optimus F5

Optimus L5

Optimus L5 II

Optimus L5 Dual

Optimus L3 II

Optimus L7

Optimus L7 II Dual

Optimus L7 II

Optimus F6

Enact

Optimus L4 II Dual

Optimus F3

Optimus L4 II

Optimus L2 II

Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD

Optimus F3Q

apple

iPhone SE (first generation)

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

Samsung

Galaxy Trend Lite

Galaxy Trend II

Galaxy SII

Galaxy S3 mini

Galaxy Xcover 2

Galaxy Core

Galaxy Ace 2

ZTE

Grand S Flex

V956

Grand X Quad V987

grand memo

Sony

Xperia Miro

Xperia Neo L

Xperia Arc S

Huawei

Ascend Mate

Ascend G740

Ascend D Quad XL

Ascend D1 Quad XL

Ascend P1 S

Ascend D2

Other brands

Alcatel One Touch Evo 7

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Cat Cat B15

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight

Lenovo A820

UMi X2

Faea F1

THL W8