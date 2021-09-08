WhatsApp Will No Longer Work on iPhone SE and Old Androids

WhatsApp will stop working on dozens of cell phone models as of November 1st. Most of them run older versions of Android, but some iPhones may also run out of the app.
According to the messenger, the platform will no longer be compatible with Android 4.0.4 and iOS 9 on this date. The company’s recommendation is to change the device for one that will run Android 4.1 and later versions or iOS 10 and its following updates.
Some devices with the operating system KaiOS 2.5.1 and later versions also run the messenger. Remember that the transfer of conversation history between different platforms is limited to some devices, but there is the option to export it by email.
Cell phones that will be without WhatsApp
As of November 1st, WhatsApp will no longer work on mobile phones such as:
LG
Lucid 2
Optimus F7
Optimus F5
Optimus L3 II Dual
Optimus L5
Optimus L5 II
Optimus L5 Dual
Optimus L3 II
Optimus L7
Optimus L7 II Dual
Optimus L7 II
Optimus F6
Enact
Optimus L4 II Dual
Optimus F3
Optimus L4 II
Optimus L2 II
Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD
Optimus F3Q
apple
iPhone SE (first generation)
iPhone 6s
iPhone 6s Plus
Samsung
Galaxy Trend Lite
Galaxy Trend II
Galaxy SII
Galaxy S3 mini
Galaxy Xcover 2
Galaxy Core
Galaxy Ace 2
ZTE
Grand S Flex
V956
Grand X Quad V987
grand memo
Sony
Xperia Miro
Xperia Neo L
Xperia Arc S
Huawei
Ascend Mate
Ascend G740
Ascend D Quad XL
Ascend D1 Quad XL
Ascend P1 S
Ascend D2
Other brands
Alcatel One Touch Evo 7
Archos 53 Platinum
HTC Desire 500
Cat Cat B15
Wiko Cink Five
Wiko Darknight
Lenovo A820
UMi X2
Faea F1
THL W8