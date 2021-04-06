WhatsApp will let you transfer chats between Android

There are those who are faithful to an operating system for decades. And there are those who like to change or suddenly consider trying something new. Going from Android to iOS or iOS to Android is like going from Windows to macOS and vice versa: it involves a learning curve. But WhatsApp will help a little to those who want to make the change from one OS to another thanks to its new function.

WhatsApp chat migration from Android to iOS

So far, if you want to transfer your conversation history from an iPhone to an Android mobile and vice versa, you must choose to use Third Party applications, since WhatsApp itself did not allow it. These types of actions with third-party apps involve an extra process outside of WhatsApp and, in addition, violate the Terms of Service of the app.

The terms of the WhatsApp app state that it “does not endorse the use of these third-party applications because it is not possible to validate their security practices,” so its use could lead to the temporary suspension of an account. The novelty that Facebook is going to implement is responsible for solving this problem.

As the WABetaInfo experts have discovered – and they have shown us in a screenshot – WhatsApp users will be able to transfer the chat history from their iOS mobile phones to other Android phones and vice versa.

Still in testing

As we see in the image, WhatsApp will show you a screen that indicates “Move chats to Android”, and of course you will have to update both devices to the latest version of WhatsApp in order to transfer the data.

Of course, at the moment it is a function that is under development, although it seems clear that WhatsApp wants to activate it soon. Yet another tool that demonstrates Facebook’s commitment to one of its flagship applications – which is used by more than 2 billion active users per month, which is more than 1/4 of the world’s population.