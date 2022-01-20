WhatsApp will let you pause audio recording and continue later

WhatsApp: Following on from its recent changes to the voice messaging system, WhatsApp will launch a feature that allows you to pause a recording and resume it later. Although the new tool is still in beta, it is part of the project to repackage the audio messages on the platform. Recently, WABetaInfo also demonstrated that it will be possible to hear audios even outside the conversation.

With the recording paused, you can still listen to it before sending. The feature is now available for WhatsApp for iOS; The expectation is that the tool will soon reach WhatsApp Beta for Android. With this, the trend is that the launch in the public edition of the application does not take long to happen.

Changes to the Voice Messaging feature

Lately, WhatsApp has released several updates that include new functions and tools for the platform. Another recent novelty was the support for connecting to multiple devices, which allows accessing the account of up to four devices simultaneously.