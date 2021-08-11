WhatsApp Will Let You Edit Your Photos From Its Web And Desktop Version

WhatsApp is one of the best applications that you can have installed to communicate with your contacts. In addition, you can send any type of content to your friends, from links to videos, but not all versions have the same options to work. This happens with the WhatsApp photo editor that will now also come to the desktop and navigation version.

You will finally edit photos from WhatsApp Web

One of the things you can do with your WhatsApp account is to use it from electronic devices other than your mobile. Yes, you need your smartphone to use the service, but not directly if you already have an account. This is where we find WhatsApp Web, which you can use from a computer even if it has a desktop version available.

But this feature doesn’t have as many options to edit a photo as its mobile version. It is not that these are so precise, but surely you can take advantage of the filters available, such as the functions to add text or emojis that the application itself leaves you. But we may very soon see how WhatsApp web has a new function to edit images.

At the moment, according to what they comment on WABetaInfo, editing the images is only reduced to a small update of the functions. By this we mean that the image can be modified with a text, adding emojis, stickers or freehand drawing, but it does not have the ability to add filters like that of your smartphone. Focusing on what’s new, each one can be chosen with the mouse and typed on the keyboard whenever you need it, as if it were a traditional editing tool. In the case of freehand drawing, you will only have to press and hold the left button to write once the color has been chosen. Still, this is a breakthrough for the company in this regard, as it balances the features of one version with those of the rest.

At the moment, this function appears in the beta version of the application, so it will be a matter of time before it appears in the stable version of the app. You just have to wait, but in the meantime you can enjoy this feature from your own mobile regardless of whether it is iOS or Android since both versions have it.