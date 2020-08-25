WhatsApp will let you delete photos and videos

To the delight of users who receive dozens of images of “Good Morning” during the morning, WhatsApp is developing a system that will facilitate the management of the app’s files. According to images from the messenger beta, a new solution will make it easier to delete photos and videos, directly on the platform.

The WABetaInfo website, specializing in WhatsApp coverage, revealed that the application will receive a dedicated interface for media management. The novelty will be present within the options of data usage and storage, as indicated by images of the function in beta.

The new design will feature a bar that displays the storage space consumed by WhatsApp photos and videos. The system will bring suggestions for files that can be deleted to relieve the phone’s memory.

The native WhatsApp manager also displays which files are sent inside the messenger that occupy the most storage. In addition, the app will receive a split showing which conversations are with the most files consuming memory space on the smartphone.

According to WABetaInfo, those responsible for the application have been working on the news for more than two months. Currently, file management tools are in pre-release testing and are expected to reach all users in the future.

So far, however, WhatsApp has not officially commented on the matter and has given no clues about the arrival of the function. WABetaInfo also does not have a release forecast for tools that will facilitate file management in the messaging app.



