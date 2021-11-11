WhatsApp Will Let You Choose The Users You Don’t Want To See Your Last Connection

WhatsApp: There are not few users who trust WhatsApp to communicate with the rest of their contacts. Menlo Park know its effectiveness, but it is a fact that the company still lacks features to add to its tool. Some arrive little by little and improve as the years go by, as is the case of selective contact blocks that will be implemented very soon.

WhatsApp lets you choose your contacts to which they see you connected

Privacy is a point at which different software developers have taken the operation of their apps very seriously. But in the case of social networks, this issue not only has to do with the data that you offer within the app, but also with the data that other users have about you. And the clearest example is if you have WhatsApp.

As you know, if you have the Menlo Park app, every time you connect you have the possibility of knowing what the last connection time of a person has been. Luckily, in the privacy section you will have the opportunity to choose between three options where you can choose whether all users, none or only your contacts are the ones who can see this information.

However, the company has a new plan with which you can choose the users you do not want to see your last connection within your contacts. As you can see in the image they share in WABetaInfo, the company will give you an extra option called “all contacts except …”. This is nothing less than a rule or condition that you put in the application so that you can choose from among your contacts those that you do not want to see what time you have connected again.

This new feature has been seen in the beta version of the application, so it will take a while to receive it. Specifically, it has been spotted in version 2.21.23.14 of the Android version, so iOS users will have to wait a little longer to accept this novelty unless the firm decides that it comes out in both versions at the same time. . Surely, more than one will take advantage of this feature to avoid exhaustive monitoring of a specific user.