WhatsApp Will Let You Choose The Quality of Uploaded Videos

WhatsApp: The Beta version of the WhatsApp messenger for Android added a new feature to the application: the possibility for the user to choose the quality of the videos sent to a conversation.

According to the WABetaInfo website, the feature was added within the service’s settings, in the item called “Storage and Data”. There, you can choose whether the clip previously recorded or downloaded by the user will be transferred in the best possible quality, in the automatic resolution chosen by the program or in a data-saving character.

As the window itself warns, the higher the video quality, the longer the file can take to be transferred. Also, if you are using your data plan, content can be severely impacted by a heavier file transfer.

On the other hand, you can now upload a clip with as little compression as possible, if you wish.

Availability

For now, the new feature is only available to users who participate in the Messenger Beta and have updated the app to version 2.21.14.6. There is still no forecast for the new feature to be implemented in the stable version of the platform for Android, iOS or the WhatsApp Web version.