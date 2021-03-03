WhatsApp will launch feature for self-destruction of photos

After launching, in November last year, the self-destructive messaging feature, WhatsApp is working to extend the application also to send images, which should disappear for both the sender and the receiver after a predefined period of time.

Revealed via Twitter by WABetaInfo, a site specializing in the instant messenger testing app, the functionality will come through a small button next to the bar where a caption for the photo is typed. When the button is touched, the user receives the message that the media will disappear, at both ends, as soon as he leaves the chat.

It will also be possible to change the settings so that the shared image also disappears as soon as the application is minimized and, in this case, the receiver will be alerted about the disappearance of the image. In addition, these messages cannot be exported from WhatsApp.

Logically, the question arises about screen capture, a feature that is not present in self-destructive messages, and that “kills” the great differential of the function. But, as has been said, WhatsApp still works on the application, and it can surprise us positively. It is likely that the feature will reach Android and iOS users, and later to the desktop.