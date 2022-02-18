WhatsApp Will Improve Preview Of Files Sent In Chat

WhatsApp released on Thursday (17) an update, for now restricted to the Google Play Beta Program, which allows a preview of images or videos when these files are shared as documents. Currently, when you receive this type of file, you can only tell what it contains when you open it, as the package arrives with just the name and extension, without a more in-depth preview.

The novelty, introduced in version 2.22.5.11, promises to be extremely useful for those who work with an intense flow of images through the platform. Concern about the quality of transmitted photos has also been one of the concerns of WhatsApp that launched in July 2021, an option that allows you to maintain image quality during transmission.

How to view new WhatsApp previews?

In a screenshot taken by WABetaInfo, which released the new WhatsApp functionality, it is possible to notice that the image with a .jpg extension was shared in the form of a document, and now has a thumbnail view that allows its identification without opening it.

It’s important to remember that this feature is only available to some beta testers. Of course, WhatsApp plans to enable the preview of images sent as a file soon. So, just wait, or manually update through the Play Store or App Store, when you see a new update available.