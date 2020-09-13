WhatsApp will have wallpaper brightness control in chats

WhatsApp will soon gain a new personalization feature, spotted by the WABetaInfo website. According to the page, it will soon be possible to control the screen brightness specifically in the wallpaper used in the conversation windows.

This setting is called “Wallpaper Dimming” in English and is a setting independent of Night Mode or system-wide screen brightness. It is a scale button where you can adjust the lighting intensity only for the background image.

Check out a preview of the function:

As the feature was tested only on the standard messenger, it is not yet known whether it will be valid for images added by the user himself.

The novelty first appeared in the Beta version 2.20.200.6 for Android, which means that soon it can appear in the stable and final form of the messenger.

In addition to the new feature, bugs in the used storage space section have been fixed, but another bug already reported (in the list of recently used emojis) still remains. An additional sticker pack called Usagyuuun was also added in both the Android and iOS versions.



