WhatsApp will have support for in-app purchases

Facebook announced on Friday (23) that WhatsApp will offer support for in-app purchases. In practice, this means that merchants will be able to sell products on the messenger through social network stores.

WhatsApp’s chief operating officer, Matt Idema, said in an interview that the news will be launched in 2020. He also revealed that more than 175 million people interact with companies on WhatsApp every day.

“Compared to Facebook as a whole, the revenue from this service may be small in the short term, but we think it is a very big opportunity”, he commented.

Simultaneous accounts on WhatsApp

In addition to support for purchases, the application will also launch a feature long awaited by users, which will allow access from a single account on up to 4 different devices.

Currently, WhatsApp allows only one device to connect to an account. This is also true for the desktop version, which can only work in conjunction with the app running on just one smartphone.

According to information from the WABetaInfo website, the function is already in the final stage of development and, soon, the company will launch a beta version of the messenger for open testing. What did you think of these news? Have your say in the comments below!



