WhatsApp will have self-harming messages

It is one of the most popular messaging applications that exist and now it seems that WhatsApp is about to launch a new function since it seems that one of its updates will be the ability to send self-destructive messages, which disappear after seven days.

WABetaInfo first teased the feature in November last year and now WhatsApp has confirmed it in a new FAQ section, in which it explained: “You can send disappearing messages on WhatsApp by enabling disappearing messages.”

“Once enabled, new messages sent in individual or group chat will disappear after seven days. The most recent selection controls all messages in the chat. This configuration will not affect the messages that you previously sent or received in the chat ”, clarified WhatsApp.

Another clarification that the company made was that in an individual chat, any user can activate or deactivate the disappearing messages. In a group chat, only group admins can turn disappearing messages on or off.

WhatsApp: Warnings to keep in mind

First, if a person does not open the messaging application during the seven days that the message is visible, it will be deleted, although it is possible that a preview of its content can be seen in the notifications of that user.

In the meantime, if you reply to a message that disappears, the original message will be quoted and may not disappear after seven days.

Finally, any backup will include messages that disappear and have not yet expired.

You can now mute a chat forever 🤫 pic.twitter.com/DlH7jAt6P8 — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) October 23, 2020

It is not clear when the disappearing messages feature of the APP will be implemented for users, but when it does, we will show you how to use it.

How to enable disappearing messages

Open WhatsApp chat.

Touch the contact’s name.

Touch disappearing messages.

If prompted, touch Continue.

Select Enabled.



