WhatsApp will have new interface during voice calls

Tutto Android exposed a new feature that should debut on WhatsApp soon. In fact, it is a redesigned interface of the application’s voice calls window, which appeared in its most recent beta version, 2.20.198.11.

As we can see in the image below, the new call window will position all buttons related to the feature at the bottom. This will facilitate access to all commands related to calls, while one is in progress, as the buttons will be closer to the users’ fingers.

In addition to the new interface, WhatsApp Beta 2.20.198.11 also brings a new tone for groups and new animations for animated stickers.

It is necessary to remember that these novelties may undergo changes before being released in a final version of the application, and that, incidentally, has no release forecast.

If you plan to test the beta version of the app, please note that the new voice calling interface has not yet been 100% implemented. It is in development and appears to some users at random.



