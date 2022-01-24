WhatsApp Will Have Call Wallpapers And Desktop Security

WhatsApp messenger is developing at least two new features, one focused on interface and the other related to digital security. According to the website WABetaInfo, the new aesthetic is the possibility of adding custom wallpapers in video calls, as well as in conversation windows. Apparently, you can choose different images for each of your contacts, further customizing the look of the platform.

So far, only the Beta of the iOS app has featured this feature.

Two-factor authentication

The second feature under development is the inclusion of two-factor authentication (or verification) for the desktop version of WhatsApp.

With the feature, users who pair their profile with a computer can now enable the extra layer of security, which involves a numeric code to unlock account access.

Apart from the mechanism, it will now be possible to remove the code, change the sequence or change the email directly from the desktop. For now, there is no set deadline for these functions to be released to more users or in the stable and final version of the application.