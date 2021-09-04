WhatsApp Will Get Facebook-Like Reactions To Messages

Just like on Facebook, WhatsApp should soon gain reactions to messages. The novelty, identified by the WABetaInfo website, had a screenshot revealed on Friday (3). In it, you can see that users will be able to react to other messages with emojis, which apparently will work in individual and group chats.

According to the website, which monitors the app’s testing news, reactions can use any emoji in the gallery. They are also not anonymous, so all participants in a conversation can see each addition. For now, the feature is under development on iOS and should also reach Android in the future.

In the shared screenshot, WhatsApp displays three emojis of reactions to a message and a counter on the right with a number that corresponds to total interactions. As this is a novelty in the testing phase, it is possible that visual and functional details will be changed until the tool is finalized.

In parallel, WhatsApp has taken more steps towards mobile independence. Proof of this is that, in July, the application launched the function, still being tested, on multiple devices. With this, the user can use the app without needing a cell phone directly — as they are still essential to validate accounts.