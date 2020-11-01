WhatsApp will get another Telegram feature

Although it is the most used messaging application, WhatsApp is still not at the desired level. Many features found in competitors such as Viber, WeChat, Telegram and Signal have not yet come to WhatsApp users. WhatsApp is working on the Telegram-like disappearing message feature.

With messaging applications being a part of our lives, the importance of privacy has started to increase. It has been leaked that the disappearing message feature that Telegram users have been using for a long time will soon be available in WhatsApp.

There have been claims about this feature for a while. A screenshot of the disappearing message feature was recently discovered by WaBetaInfo. In the first version of the feature, users could determine the time for deletion of messages, but it seems that the company has changed this. The company has also activated the frequently asked questions page about the new feature. It is not yet known when the feature will be activated. The company announced that it will activate this feature on Android, iOS, Web and Desktop applications.

Some of the explanations about the new feature are as follows:

If people using the disappearing messages feature do not open your WhatsApp application within 7 days, the messages will disappear directly. However, the preview of messages may still appear in notifications.

When you quote a message while using the disappear message feature, it may appear in the quoted part even if the original message is deleted.

When forwarded to a chat with the disappearing message feature inactive, the other chat message remains even if the original message is deleted.

Once the chat with the lost messages is backed up, all messages are in backup. However, lost messages are deleted when restoring from the backup.



