WhatsApp will back up with encrypted conversations

WhatsApp is working on a new security feature that adds new layers of protection for backups of conversations stored in the cloud.

According to WABetaInfo, future backups of chats in the messenger will have end-to-end encryption, in addition to password protection of at least eight digits. The feature will be added on both Android and the iOS version.

With protection, both the messages exchanged and the media sent (photos, videos and audios) can only be downloaded and checked by the user himself – not even WhatsApp will store the chosen password, which will be requested whenever you want to restore backups. In other words, you must choose a secure code, but one that is not forgotten.

For now, WhatsApp backup has only one layer of protection: encryption that does not include multimedia files and is reversible via algorithm. In addition, it is possible to store the files on storage services such as Google Drive and iCloud – the platforms being responsible for ensuring security in these cases.

The feature has not yet been officially confirmed by WhatsApp and is not expected to be officially released in the stable or Beta version of the messenger.