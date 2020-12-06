Nowadays, the messaging application WhatsApp, which is one of the first applications that comes to mind when it comes to internet, will announce updates to users in a more practical way, effective from 2021.

WhatsApp will announce updates in advance!

WhatsApp, the messaging application that has more than 200 million active users around the world and is constantly increasing, has recently announced that it will release a new update on privacy and security.

According to the reports, the company has put its privacy policies in the process of regulating for 2021. Alongside the privacy and security updates, a new leak has surfaced from WBetaInfo today.

Accordingly, WhatsApp will announce all the updates it will offer next year to users through the application. The website that revealed this situation also shared a screenshot of the update. The screenshot shows the privacy policy update coming with the in-app notification. Under the text on the notification screen, there is only the accept option.

In fact, this option shows us a different situation. WhatsApp actually offers the user two different ways with this option. Rumor has it that the WhatsApp account must be deleted if privacy updates are not accepted by the user. Details on the subject are not yet known, but it is expected that this issue will remain on the agenda next year.



