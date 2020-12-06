Whatsapp Will Announce Upcoming Updates In The App

Whatsapp is preparing to make a change regarding new upcoming updates. Whatsapp, which updated the privacy policies to be valid in 2021, will now ensure that all updates are announced within the application.

Whatsapp, the world’s most popular and most used instant messaging application, has more than 200 million active users and this number is increasing day by day. The application, which is constantly updated and renewed, continues to receive more frequent and more detailed updates, especially in terms of privacy and security. Of course, this makes smartphone users more inclined to use Whatsapp.

According to reports, Whatsapp has put its privacy policies into a regulation process for 2021. With this update, another rumor has been raised about Whatsapp, which will bring the privacy standards of the application to a different level. According to this rumor, Whatsapp will announce all the updates it will make as of next year.

Whatsapp is preparing to make a change regarding new upcoming updates. Whatsapp, which updated the privacy policies to be valid in 2021, will now ensure that all updates are announced within the application.

The website named WABetaInfo, which uncovered the rumor, also shared a screenshot regarding the issue. The screen shot shows the privacy policy update that comes with the new in-app update notification system. At the bottom of the screen is the Agree, or accept button. Well what does it mean?

Whatsapp will offer users two different options for new updates: Accept or Delete Account. According to rumors, future privacy updates may require users to grant some specific permissions. People who accept this will be able to continue to use Whatsapp, but those who do not accept these privacy terms will have to close their Whatsapp accounts. This is just a rumor for now, so it’s too early to worry about it.



