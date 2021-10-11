WhatsApp Will Allow You To Pause And Resume Audio Recordings

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that makes it possible to pause audio recordings. Currently, users have to split messages into several parts when sending to the recipient.

As reported by WABetaInfo, the news will be released in a future app beta update for iOS and Android. The tool lets you pause, add extra content to an existing recording and then send it as a single message.

As you can see in the video above, the feature allows you to stop recording and then resume it by clicking on the microphone icon. Thus, the user gathers the information in just one audio and is not forced to send several messages to the recipient.

Certainly, the tool will be very useful for many people, especially users who use voice messages as a way to streamline communication with contacts.

Launch of new WhatsApp feature

According to WABetaInfo, the new audio message recording system is still under development. As a result, there is no information on when the tool will be available to all messenger users on iOS and Android.

Although this is a remote possibility, since the feature is active, it is also possible that the concept will be canceled. However, developers would hardly make the change to the app’s beta without intending to make the new thing available to the general public.