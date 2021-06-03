WhatsApp: Who Has Already Accepted The New Terms Can Go Back?

WhatsApp, which has generated controversy after controversy with the new terms of privacy, announced that it will no longer limit the resources for users who refuse the rules, in response to a recommendation by the ANPD (National Data Protection Authority). However, this change raised a new question: can those who have already accepted the terms regret it?

In recent months, WhatsApp has been very insistent in trying to convince users to abide by the new rules. The company even stated that not accepting would imply suspension of the profile. However, after receiving harsh criticism and notifications from supervisory bodies, the company assumed a more lenient stance, thus determining the limitation of resources.

Faced with these measures, many people were afraid and, in order to stay on the platform, decided to accept the new terms — even without necessarily agreeing with their content.

Privacy terms: is it possible to change your mind?

Since the imminent suspension of accounts and, later, the limitation of resources, was for many the main reason for accepting the rules, it is logical to think that perhaps the messenger would allow users to rethink the decision. In order to clarify this doubt, TecMundo contacted the company, which stated:

“Updating the terms of service is a common practice in the technology industry and is almost always done when there is some new functionality or service available. As already announced by WhatsApp, the Privacy Policy update has brought more clarity about the data collected, thus as more information about conversations with companies (which remain entirely optional for users), and does not extend WhatsApp’s ability to share data with Facebook.”

Although the statement does not answer the question objectively, it does indicate that once the new terms are accepted, it will not be possible to “go back”. In fact, this approach may be a sign that the non-limitation of resources is something temporary, perhaps an attempt to reshape the company’s image — which, after so many retaliations, was damaged.