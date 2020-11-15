WhatsApp: What is the clock showing in your contacts?

The instant messaging application, WhatsApp, has been renewed over time.

Lately, an update of the WhatsApp application was presented and a clock appeared in the contacts that many of us can ask ourselves what it is for, and in Somagnews we will give you the details.

The most famous messaging application in the world remains firm in its desire to continue improving its operation for the best use of its users.

Among its latest developments, WhatsApp has now incorporated a clock that appears in the profile of your contacts, but now many wonder what this new function is for.

WhatsApp Clock

The meaning of this clock is very simple, since now the application allows you to send temporary messages that self-destruct.

So if you are an active user of the Telegram application, you may know what it is about, since WhatsApp’s competition has also used it for a long time.

The only difference with the Telegram application is that the Facebook application will allow you to send and receive messages that self-destruct after seven days, according to the specialized portal Wabetainfo.

Now when a user does not enter WhatsApp seven days after receiving a temporary message, it will be automatically deleted and will only be visible through notifications from the mobile device.

Another thing is that once you reply to a temporary message, it will appear as a quoted message when it has been deleted.

It is worth mentioning that these messages will be included in the WhatsApp backups and the messages will be deleted when restoring.

These messages can be sent to a conversation with the tool disabled and the messages will be kept even though the original is destroyed.

In order to activate this new function, the first thing you have to do is update the application with its latest version already available for iOS and Android operating systems.

Then, you will have to enter the conversation that you want to activate the function and press on the name, then, select the Temporary messages option and then click on Continue, to finish, press the Activated option.

WhatsApp update

On the other hand, after the update of the WhatsApp application, temporary messages land on the other Facebook applications, such as on Instagram and Messenger.

Both Instagram and Messenger have made temporary messages, only changing the name to offer a more youthful and carefree image, “Vanish Mode”.

With that title, there is the possibility of taking any chat that we have in one of the two social networks and eliminating everything that is written in them, in such a way that there is no record from that moment.

This can be considered as a much more worked secret chats function than that of the WhatsApp application, since on this occasion, this deletion is carried out once what we have written has been read and vice versa.

Another of the new recent functions that the application has presented is that WhatsApp had plans to bring its payment system to our country, with the aim that purchases within the application are a little easier and more direct, so from this last Tuesday the purchase button was incorporated for those businesses that use WhatsApp Business in Mexico.

So now when a user selects this button that simulates a store, they will be taken to the catalog of products or services offered by the business that uses the aforementioned application.

Likewise, this button will be available to all WhatsApp Business customers worldwide, with the total objective of providing business customers with the possibility of knowing the products of each store in a much faster and easier way.



