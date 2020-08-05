WhatsApp: What does the postal horn emoji mean?

Have you ever used the emoji from the WhatsApp postal speaker? Here we tell you its meaning and when you can use it

To this day there are many users who exchange messages through different social networks, including WhatsApp, the most popular instant messaging service today and which has an infinity of emojis divided into various categories such as: faces and people, animals and nature, food and drinks, activities, places, objects, symbols and flags.

There is no doubt that the role played by emojis is currently extremely important, each user can express their thoughts and emotions more easily. Today we will talk about the emoji of the WhatsApp postal horn.

This emoji is in the WhatsApp Symbols category, the postal horn (rear horn) is represented as a rolled, valveless brass horn, like a trumpet with two red tassels.

When to use the postal horn emoji?

Sometimes this emoticon is applied to mark announcements, as well as for diverse contents related to brass instruments, music or mail.

During the 18th and 19th centuries, the mouths announced the arrival and cleared the way for mail coaches, like a modern siren. Today used as a symbol of mailboxes (mailboxes) and by many European postal services, as can be seen in the European Post Office.

Postal Horn was approved as part of Unicode 6.0 in 2010 and was added to Emoji 1.0 in 2015.

It is worth mentioning that, despite having the same Unicode encoding, each platform can vary the design of each emoji to adapt to its operating system or interface. On many occasions this makes a big difference in the interpretation of the same symbol.



