WhatsApp: What does the carp streamer emoji mean?

Have you ever used the WhatsApp carp streamer emoji? Here we tell you its meaning and when you can use it

To this day, there are many users who exchange messages through different social networks, including WhatsApp, the most popular instant messaging service today and which has an infinity of emojis divided into various categories such as: faces and people, animals and nature, food and drinks, activities, places, objects, symbols and flags.

There is no doubt that the role that emojis play today is extremely important, each user can express their thoughts and emotions more easily. Today we will talk about the WhatsApp carp streamer emoji.

This emoji is in the Objects category of WhatsApp, we talk about the carp streamer, Japanese Koinobori, decorative windsocks with carp shapes that flew in celebration of Children’s Day on May 5 in Japan. It is generally depicted as a stylized blue and red carp fish on a gold pole.

Using the carp streamer emoji

When it does not apply to Children’s Day, it is used for different idiosyncratic purposes. SoftBank’s design resembles a more traditional koinobori.

Carp Streamer was approved as part of Unicode 6.0 in 2010 and was added to Emoji 1.0 in 2015.

It is worth mentioning that, despite having the same Unicode coding, each platform can vary the design of each emoji to adapt to its operating system or interface. On many occasions this generates a great difference in the interpretation of the same symbol.



