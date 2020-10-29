WhatsApp Web: ways to view chats on PC without phone

You don’t have to keep your phone close to use Whatsapp Web / Desktop on laptop with these two solutions

WhatsApp has become one of the most used applications in the world. At the beginning of the year they had projected that 2.7 billion users will join WhatsApp in 2020. In India, it is still one of the most popular and used messaging applications, followed by WeChat, along with its WhatsApp Web / Desktop solutions for computers.

One of the main reasons why WhatsApp became so popular is that it is so easy to use and simple. Many features were added to WhatsApp over the years, and in the current version, users can make voice or video calls, share documents up to 100MB, share locations, and even share voice or audio notes.

While it was initially released for use on smartphones, manufacturers quickly realized that to compete with Telegram it would have to work on computers as well. Therefore, the creators created a web version and a desktop application.

WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop

The user gets a restricted version of Whatsapp that he can use to send messages, send documents, audio, video, photos and voice memos on desktop versions for computer. However, to make phone calls or video calls, users will need to continue using the smartphone, at least until the tools are integrated into the stable version.

Through WhatsApp Web, users cannot make voice or video calls unless they create Messenger Rooms, with a cross-messaging application created by Facebook. However, users do not have to download any additional applications to access WhatsApp Web from their computers.

To access WhatsApp Web, user must visit whatsapp.com on laptop or desktop and click on WhatsApp Web.

Click on the WhatsApp three-point menu option on the phone.

Press on WhatsApp Web to launch a scanner.

Use the scanner on the QR code that will open the WhatsApp chat on your desktop.

To log out of WhatsApp Web, users can log out from the desktop or by phone.

Alternatively, users can download the application on their laptop / desktop.

To download, visit the official WhatsApp website, click on the “Download” menu option.

A web page will open that will have a button that says “Download” (64 bit).

This will download the exe file.

Click on the WhatsApp.exe file and install it.

To log in, users need to scan the QR code through the phone’s scanner.



