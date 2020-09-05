WhatsApp Web vs Telegram Web: which is better?

WhatsApp Web or Telegram Web? Both have pros and cons for chatting from the computer. Here we tell you which is the best

WhatsApp and Telegram are two of the main messaging apps. Although WhatsApp stands out for being the most used in Mexico and the world, Telegram seeks to gain users by offering functions that are not present in its competition, but there is a common factor between the two: the presence of a web version, which is Access through a PC browser.

In the browser version, the two applications have their main features and advantages, but if you ask yourself, which is better? We leave you below, a comparison between the two messengers of its main aspects such as access, messages and design. It is important to note that this comparison includes only the web versions, not those available for desktop computers or mobile phones.

Access on WhatsApp Web and Telegram Web

To access WhatsApp functions through the browser, it is necessary to use the cell phone to scan a QR Code. The active session is stored on the computer and there is no need to repeat the scanning process. However, to use WhatsApp Web, it is necessary that the computer and the cell phone are connected to the internet.

Telegram, on the other hand, allows you to use the Web version even with the phone disconnected. Access is made through a code sent to the application. After logging in, conversations are not affected if the mobile device has no internet connection. For added protection, you can create a password.

In addition, all content is stored in the cloud: in this way, it is possible to access the application through another device and have access to media and messages.

WhatsApp Web Design vs. Telegram Web

Both platforms have a similar view: the list of contacts and conversations is located in a menu in the left corner, while the messages are displayed in a larger space. Telegram’s design is simple and does not offer customization options in the web version.

WhatsApp Web allows you to choose between light and dark themes, just like in the mobile version. It also offers the option to change the background color of the conversations, with more than 30 different tones.

WhatsApp Web vs. Telegram Web: Messages and resources

WhatsApp Web integrates many features present in the mobile application. Besides exchanging messages, you can send and receive multimedia files, send voice messages, manage groups and contacts, and even view the “Status” tab. One of its limitations was even recently removed, since sending stickers was an important update to the browser version.

Telegram Web incorporates application features in greater depth. On the one hand, the stickers are synchronized, the messages can be edited and the message bots are also present, but perhaps its greatest advantage is that the platform also allows you to send files up to 2 GB in size, compared to 100 MB of WhatsApp. The files are stored in the cloud and can be accessed later via cell phone; this functionality is not available in the competition. In addition, end-to-end encryption was added for video calls.

WhatsApp Web vs. Telegram Web: which one is the best?

Both services have their own prominent reasons. Telegram Web features a broader list of resources than the competition: login is simplified, the cell phone does not need to be connected to the Internet, and all content is stored in the cloud. WhatsApp Web, meanwhile, is very functional and has its advantage in a larger user base: there are two billion users against 400 million in Telegram, according to the latest revelations from each of the companies.

For this reason, although Telegram Web has a more complete service, and is “the best” in terms of features, it is important to consider the user base, since it will be useless to have the best platform if friends, family or clients do not use the application, remember that the most important thing is always to take advantage of both platforms to reach a greater number of people and it will be up to each user to analyze what the main application should be according to their own needs.



